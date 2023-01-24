Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit rises 3.37% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.43% to Rs 2004.46 croreNet profit of Container Corporation Of India rose 3.37% to Rs 294.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 284.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 2004.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1938.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2004.461938.03 3 OPM %21.4623.81 -PBDT520.92502.31 4 PBT381.29362.14 5 NP294.20284.61 3
