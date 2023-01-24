JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit rises 47.38% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit rises 3.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.43% to Rs 2004.46 crore

Net profit of Container Corporation Of India rose 3.37% to Rs 294.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 284.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 2004.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1938.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2004.461938.03 3 OPM %21.4623.81 -PBDT520.92502.31 4 PBT381.29362.14 5 NP294.20284.61 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 07:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU