Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit rises 3.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.43% to Rs 2004.46 crore

Net profit of Container Corporation Of India rose 3.37% to Rs 294.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 284.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 2004.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1938.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2004.461938.0321.4623.81520.92502.31381.29362.14294.20284.61

