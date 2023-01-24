JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 101.27% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Shoppers Stop consolidated net profit declines 18.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.68% to Rs 1137.07 crore

Net profit of Shoppers Stop declined 18.86% to Rs 62.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 77.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.68% to Rs 1137.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 958.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1137.07958.11 19 OPM %18.7119.19 -PBDT185.66148.70 25 PBT85.7867.51 27 NP62.7477.32 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 07:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU