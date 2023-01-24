Shoppers Stop consolidated net profit declines 18.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.68% to Rs 1137.07 crore

Net profit of Shoppers Stop declined 18.86% to Rs 62.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 77.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.68% to Rs 1137.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 958.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1137.07958.1118.7119.19185.66148.7085.7867.5162.7477.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)