Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd and Heritage Foods Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 July 2020.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd and Heritage Foods Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 July 2020.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd spiked 12.68% to Rs 156.45 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 51.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd surged 9.73% to Rs 200.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd soared 8.05% to Rs 121.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd added 7.38% to Rs 64. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 92724 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36966 shares in the past one month.

Heritage Foods Ltd rose 6.34% to Rs 306.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16199 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2930 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)