Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Continental enhances production of airbag control units in India
Continental to invest 30 mn euros on new plant in Pune
Royal Enfield showcases Continental GT 650 Twin and Interceptor INT 650
Continental Petroleums standalone net profit declines 56.25% in the September 2018 quarter
Continental Chemicals standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of Continental Securities rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.100.12 -17 OPM %40.0033.33 -PBDT0.040.04 0 PBT0.040.03 33 NP0.030.02 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU