Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Continental Securities rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.100.12 -17 OPM %40.0033.33 -PBDT0.040.04 0 PBT0.040.03 33 NP0.030.02 50

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 15:10 IST

