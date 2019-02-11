JUST IN
Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 85.67% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 68.77% to Rs 38.04 crore

Net profit of Arman Financial Services rose 85.67% to Rs 5.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 68.77% to Rs 38.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 22.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales38.0422.54 69 OPM %67.2264.64 -PBDT8.824.43 99 PBT8.694.32 101 NP5.833.14 86

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 15:10 IST

