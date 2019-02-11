Rolta India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1063.17 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 33.88% to Rs 509.30 croreNet loss of Rolta India reported to Rs 1063.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 53.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 33.88% to Rs 509.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 770.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales509.30770.24 -34 OPM %-9.2833.00 -PBDT-216.2999.96 PL PBT-279.3233.16 PL NP-1063.1753.41 PL
