Sumedha Fiscal Services standalone net profit declines 34.78% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 14.21% to Rs 4.65 croreNet profit of Sumedha Fiscal Services declined 34.78% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 14.21% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.655.42 -14 OPM %28.1732.29 -PBDT1.501.90 -21 PBT1.371.77 -23 NP1.051.61 -35
