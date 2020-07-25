JUST IN
Control Print consolidated net profit declines 56.03% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.82% to Rs 34.92 crore

Net profit of Control Print declined 56.03% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.82% to Rs 34.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 51.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales34.9251.22 -32 OPM %24.2626.88 -PBDT8.3013.89 -40 PBT5.9511.56 -49 NP3.327.55 -56

First Published: Sat, July 25 2020. 15:21 IST

