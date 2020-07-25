Control Print consolidated net profit declines 56.03% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.82% to Rs 34.92 crore

Net profit of Control Print declined 56.03% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.82% to Rs 34.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 51.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.34.9251.2224.2626.888.3013.895.9511.563.327.55

