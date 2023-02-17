UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions receives equity infusion of Rs 1580 cr

-
From ADIA,TPG and BrookfieldUPL announced the completion of investment of Rs 1,580 crore ($200 Mn) by ADIA,TPG and Brookfield for 9.09% stake in UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions (UPL SAS).
The fund inflow will be utilised towards committed debt reduction target of $500 Mn by the end of March'23.
