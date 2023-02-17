PVR opens 8-screen multiplex at Phoenix Citadel Mall in Indore

PVR announced the opening of 8 screen multiplex at Phoenix Citadel Mall in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The Company, the largest and the most premium film exhibition company in India, after the merger with INOX Leisure, has inaugurated its first multiplex under the merged entity at Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The cinema is equipped with advanced Laser Projection system for razor-sharp visuals, Dolby Atmos surround sound experience, 3D powered by Volfoni Smart Crystal Diamond solution.

With this launch, PVR now operates the largest multiplex network with 1642 screens at 354 properties in 113 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)