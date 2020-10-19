MOIL Ltd in demand

MOIL Ltd is quoting at Rs 135.3, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.77% in last one year as compared to a 2.29% slide in NIFTY and a 3.4% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

MOIL Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 135.3, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.78% on the day, quoting at 11853.75. The Sensex is at 40339.56, up 0.89%. MOIL Ltd has slipped around 6.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which MOIL Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2329.85, up 1.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.58 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)