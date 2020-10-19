Coal India Ltd soars 2.07%

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 113.65, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 45.57% in last one year as compared to a 2.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.4% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Coal India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 113.65, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.78% on the day, quoting at 11853.75. The Sensex is at 40339.56, up 0.89%. Coal India Ltd has dropped around 6.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2329.85, up 1.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 117.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 121.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 114, up 1.74% on the day. Coal India Ltd is down 45.57% in last one year as compared to a 2.29% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.4% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 6.13 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)