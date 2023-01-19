Cosmo First rises as board OKs 108-cr share buyback

Cosmo First advanced 1.29% to Rs 756.05 after the company's board approved buyback worth upto Rs 108 crore at a price not exceeding Rs 1,070 each.

The indicative maximum number of equity shares to be bought back under the buyback would be 10,09,345 equity shares (representing approximately 3.70%, which is less than 25% of the existing paid-up equity share capital of the company).

The maximum buyback size represents 9.95% and 9.22% of the aggregate of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves of the company.

As on 14 January 2023, promoters and promoter group held 44.27% in the company.

Assuming the buyback of maximum buyback shares, promoter group holding will increase to 44.40%.

Shares of Cosmo First jumped 4.09% to Rs 746.45 on the BSE. The maximum buyback price is 43.35% premium to the ruling market price.

Cosmo First (formerly known as Cosmo Films) is a global leader in specialty films for packaging, lamination, labeling and synthetic paper. The company is strategically expanding beyond films into specialty chemicals & polymers as well as pet care business.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 24.7% to Rs 73.23 crore despite of 2.4% jump in net sales to Rs 777.94 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)