Cosmo First rises as board OKs 108-cr share buyback

-
ALSO READ
Cosmo First gains on Rs 108-cr share buyback
Mold-Tek Packaging to set up new plant for supplying packing material to Grasim
JK Paper gains on acquiring majority stake in Horizon Packs and Securipax Packaging
Jindal Poly Films slumps after fire accident occurs at arm's Igatpuri plant
Mold-Tek Packaging to set up facility at Panipat
-
Cosmo First advanced 1.29% to Rs 756.05 after the company's board approved buyback worth upto Rs 108 crore at a price not exceeding Rs 1,070 each.The indicative maximum number of equity shares to be bought back under the buyback would be 10,09,345 equity shares (representing approximately 3.70%, which is less than 25% of the existing paid-up equity share capital of the company).
The maximum buyback size represents 9.95% and 9.22% of the aggregate of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves of the company.
As on 14 January 2023, promoters and promoter group held 44.27% in the company.
Assuming the buyback of maximum buyback shares, promoter group holding will increase to 44.40%.
Shares of Cosmo First jumped 4.09% to Rs 746.45 on the BSE. The maximum buyback price is 43.35% premium to the ruling market price.
Cosmo First (formerly known as Cosmo Films) is a global leader in specialty films for packaging, lamination, labeling and synthetic paper. The company is strategically expanding beyond films into specialty chemicals & polymers as well as pet care business.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 24.7% to Rs 73.23 crore despite of 2.4% jump in net sales to Rs 777.94 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU