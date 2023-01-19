Vedanta Ltd soars 1.14%, up for third straight session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 327.85, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.21% in last one year as compared to a 1.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.65% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Vedanta Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 327.85, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 18110.4. The Sensex is at 60890.24, down 0.25%. Vedanta Ltd has risen around 5.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6905.8, down 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 328.5, up 0.98% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 0.21% in last one year as compared to a 1.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.65% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 6.67 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

