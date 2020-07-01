COSYN consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.37% to Rs 7.45 crore

Net profit of COSYN declined 50.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.37% to Rs 7.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.38% to Rs 1.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.44% to Rs 29.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

7.458.2229.9039.5711.6816.4217.1613.390.901.324.975.080.090.711.882.910.210.421.471.97

