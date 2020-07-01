COSYN consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.37% to Rs 7.45 croreNet profit of COSYN declined 50.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.37% to Rs 7.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.38% to Rs 1.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.44% to Rs 29.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7.458.22 -9 29.9039.57 -24 OPM %11.6816.42 -17.1613.39 - PBDT0.901.32 -32 4.975.08 -2 PBT0.090.71 -87 1.882.91 -35 NP0.210.42 -50 1.471.97 -25
