Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit declines 80.35% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.39% to Rs 549.22 crore

Net profit of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) declined 80.35% to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.39% to Rs 549.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 480.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.12% to Rs 64.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 117.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 1884.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1754.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

549.22480.151884.931754.714.1811.828.1212.3315.7354.75128.42206.977.6447.7496.55179.416.0931.0064.39117.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)