Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit declines 80.35% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.39% to Rs 549.22 croreNet profit of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) declined 80.35% to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.39% to Rs 549.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 480.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 45.12% to Rs 64.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 117.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 1884.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1754.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales549.22480.15 14 1884.931754.71 7 OPM %4.1811.82 -8.1212.33 - PBDT15.7354.75 -71 128.42206.97 -38 PBT7.6447.74 -84 96.55179.41 -46 NP6.0931.00 -80 64.39117.32 -45
