Counting of votes for Presidential elections to be taken up on Thursday

There were two contesting candidates namely, Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha for the 16th Presidential election.
The Election Commission said that out of the electoral college of 4,809 (776 MPs and 4033 MLAs), 4,796 electors featured in the final voter list on Monday.
The counting of votes for Presidential elections will be taken up on Thursday, 21 July 2022.
It will start at 11 AM in Parliament House complex in the national capital.
The term of incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind will end on 24th of July. Former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu is the NDA candidate for the Presidential election, while former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha is contesting as Opposition candidate for the top post.
