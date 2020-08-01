JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Asian Hotels (East) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Aishwarya Technologies & Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.88 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reports consolidated net loss of Rs 38.70 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 54.43% to Rs 30.26 crore

Net Loss of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reported to Rs 38.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 18.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 54.43% to Rs 30.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 66.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 92.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 53.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.39% to Rs 153.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 266.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales30.2666.40 -54 153.56266.57 -42 OPM %-26.8013.98 -6.7916.25 - PBDT-21.81-6.52 -235 -38.39-2.24 -1614 PBT-36.97-17.08 -116 -87.14-46.85 -86 NP-38.70-18.86 -105 -92.14-53.67 -72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 10:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU