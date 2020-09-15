Eastern Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 9.18% in the June 2020 quarter
Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries consolidated net profit rises 43.20% in the March 2020 quarter
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries standalone net profit declines 97.74% in the June 2020 quarter
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.62 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Girdharilal Sugar & Allied Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.21 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Eastern Sugar & Industries reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU