Kharif Foodgrain Production Estimated At 144.52 Million Tonnes.

As per First Advance Estimates for 2020-21 (Kharif Only), total foodgrain production in the country is estimated at 144.52 million tonnes. The production during 2020-21 is higher by 9.83 million tonnes than the average foodgrain production of previous five years' (2014-15 to 2018-19).

Total production of kharif rice during 2020-21 is estimated at 102.36 million tonnes. It is higher by 6.70 million tonnes than the previous five years' average production of 95.66 million tonnes.

Production of nutri / coarse cereals is estimated at 32.84 million tonnes is higher by 1.45 million tonnes than the average production of 31.39 million tonnes.

Total kharif pulses production during 2020-21 is estimated at 9.31 million tonnes. It is higher by 1.59 million tonnes than pulses production of 7.72 million tonnes in 2019-20 (fourth advance estimate).

Total kharif oilseeds production in the country during 2020-21 is estimated at 25.73 million tonnes which is higher by 3.41 million tonnes than the production during 2019-20. Moreover, the production of oilseeds during 2020-21 is higher by 5.90 million tonnes than the average oilseeds production.

Total production of sugarcane in the country during 2020-21 is estimated at 399.83 million tonnes. The production of sugarcane during 2020-21 is higher by 39.40 million tonnes than the average sugarcane production of 360.43 million tonnes.

Production of cotton is estimated at 37.12 million bales (of 170 kg each) is higher by 1.63 million bales than the production of 35.49 million bales during 2019-20. Production of jute & mesta is estimated at 9.66 million bales (of 180 kg each).

