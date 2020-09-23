Kharif Foodgrain Production Estimated At 144.52 Million Tonnes.

-
ALSO READ
Govt projects 4th consecutive year of record foodgrain output at 295.67 million tonnes for 2019-20
Govt sets foodgrain production target at record 298.3 mn tonnes for 2020-21 crop year
JSW Steel production declines by 4 pc in FY20 to 16.06 million tonnes
Domestic Foodgrains Production Estimated Up 3.66% In 2019-20
ICAR's agro-advisory to help farmers in pre-kharif season
-
As per First Advance Estimates for 2020-21 (Kharif Only), total foodgrain production in the country is estimated at 144.52 million tonnes. The production during 2020-21 is higher by 9.83 million tonnes than the average foodgrain production of previous five years' (2014-15 to 2018-19).
Total production of kharif rice during 2020-21 is estimated at 102.36 million tonnes. It is higher by 6.70 million tonnes than the previous five years' average production of 95.66 million tonnes.
Production of nutri / coarse cereals is estimated at 32.84 million tonnes is higher by 1.45 million tonnes than the average production of 31.39 million tonnes.
Total kharif pulses production during 2020-21 is estimated at 9.31 million tonnes. It is higher by 1.59 million tonnes than pulses production of 7.72 million tonnes in 2019-20 (fourth advance estimate).
Total kharif oilseeds production in the country during 2020-21 is estimated at 25.73 million tonnes which is higher by 3.41 million tonnes than the production during 2019-20. Moreover, the production of oilseeds during 2020-21 is higher by 5.90 million tonnes than the average oilseeds production.
Total production of sugarcane in the country during 2020-21 is estimated at 399.83 million tonnes. The production of sugarcane during 2020-21 is higher by 39.40 million tonnes than the average sugarcane production of 360.43 million tonnes.
Production of cotton is estimated at 37.12 million bales (of 170 kg each) is higher by 1.63 million bales than the production of 35.49 million bales during 2019-20. Production of jute & mesta is estimated at 9.66 million bales (of 180 kg each).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU