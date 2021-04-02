India Records More Than 81000 Daily Covid-19 Cases, Vaccinations Also Hit Record Of 36.7 Lakh In A Day

-
Eight States; Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have shown a steep rise in the COVID daily new cases. 81.25% of the new cases are reported from these 8 states. A total of 81,466 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 43,183.
It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 4,617 while Karnataka reported 4,234 new cases. India has also achieved a milestone in its vaccination drive with the highest ever single day figure of more than 36.7 lakh vaccination coverage recorded in the last 24 hours. As on Day-76 of the vaccination drive (1st April, 2021), 36,71,242 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 33,65,597 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 51,215 sessions for 1st dose and 3,05,645 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.
