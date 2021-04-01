India Reports More Than 72000 Daily Covid-19 Cases

Eight States, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh continue to show a steep rise in the COVID daily new cases. 84.61% of the new cases are reported from these 8 states. A total of 72,330 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 39,544. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 4,563 while Karnataka reported 4,225 new cases.

