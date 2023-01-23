Craftsman Automation Q3 PAT jumps 37% YoY to Rs 52 cr

-
ALSO READ
Craftsman Automation spurts after Q2 PAT climbs 25% YoY to Rs 62 cr
Craftsman Automation spurts on inking pact to buy stake in DRAIPL
Craftsman Automation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
CRISIL revises Craftsman Automation's rating outlook to 'positive'; reaffirms ratings
Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit rises 25.06% in the September 2022 quarter
-
The auto ancillary company's consolidated net profit surged 37.26% to Rs 51.61 crore on 35.17% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 749.03 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.
Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 79.73 crore in Q3 FY23, recording a growth of 38.59% from Rs 57.53 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.
Total expenses jumped 35.19% to Rs 674.12 crore in quarter ended 31 December 2022. Cost of sales and services was at Rs 400.65 crore (up 45.84% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 58.24 crore (up 8.86% YoY) during the quarter.
The company's revenue from Automotive-Powertrain & Others stood at Rs 408.44 crore (up 39.71% YoY), revenue from Aluminium Products was at Rs 175.85 crore (up 22.63% YoY) and revenue from Industrial & Engineering stood at Rs 164.74 crore (up 39.14% YoY) in Q3 FY23.
Craftsman Automation is a diversified engineering company with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, engaged in three business segments, namely automotive-powertrain and others, automotive-aluminum products, and industrial and engineering.
Shares of Craftsman Automation slipped 3.67% to Rs 3,352.15 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU