Power shares edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 17.82 points or 0.39% at 4503.69 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, JSW Energy Ltd (down 5.85%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 4.61%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.19%), Adani Power Ltd (down 0.75%), Siemens Ltd (down 0.73%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.52%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.89%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.83%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.52%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 345.41 or 0.57% at 60967.18.

The Nifty 50 index was up 93 points or 0.52% at 18120.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 49.35 points or 0.17% at 28580.84.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.55 points or 0.24% at 8937.96.

On BSE,1736 shares were trading in green, 1817 were trading in red and 203 were unchanged.

