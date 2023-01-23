Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 18.23 points or 0.53% at 3392.92 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 2.46%), Sobha Ltd (down 2.4%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.11%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 1.99%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.77%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.51%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.4%).

On the other hand, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.8%), DLF Ltd (up 0.27%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.16%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 345.41 or 0.57% at 60967.18.

The Nifty 50 index was up 93 points or 0.52% at 18120.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 49.35 points or 0.17% at 28580.84.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.55 points or 0.24% at 8937.96.

On BSE,1736 shares were trading in green, 1817 were trading in red and 203 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)