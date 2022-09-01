Core Sector Output At Six-Month Low In July

-
The output of eight core infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4.5 per cent in July, the lowest in six months, against 9.9 per cent in the year-ago period, according to official data released on Wednesday. The output of these infrastructure sectors expanded by 13.2 per cent in June, 19.3 per cent in May, 9.5 per cent in April, 4.8 per cent in March, 5.9 per cent in February and 4 per cent in January. The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors including coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity was 11.5 per cent in April-July this fiscal against 21.4 per cent a year ago. Crude oil and natural gas production contracted by 3.8 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively, during the month under review.
