CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit rises 104.41% in the March 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
CreditAccess Grameen reports consolidated net profit of Rs 119.82 crore in the December 2021 quarter
CreditAccess Grameen standalone net profit rises 109.45% in the March 2022 quarter
CreditAccess Grameen in demand after GLP rises 22% YoY
CreditAccess Grameen corrects on profit selling
CreditAccess Grameen Q3 FY22 GLP grows 18% Y-o-Y to Rs 14,587 crore
-
Sales rise 13.50% to Rs 821.89 croreNet profit of CreditAccess Grameen rose 104.41% to Rs 157.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 76.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Sales rose 13.50% to Rs 821.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 724.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021.
For the full year,net profit rose 170.88% to Rs 363.04 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 134.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. Sales rose 11.45% to Rs 2742.82 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 2461.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2021.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2022Mar. 2021% Var.Mar. 2022Mar. 2021% Var.Sales821.89724.14 13 2742.822461.00 11 OPM %60.2144.94 -54.8746.65 - PBDT230.2990.24 155 528.02224.47 135 PBT217.8378.59 177 480.79180.40 167 NP157.1376.87 104 363.04134.02 171
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU