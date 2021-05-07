CreditAccess Grameen gains after Q4 PAT jumps 83% YoY to Rs 56 cr

-
ALSO READ
CreditAccess Grameen to consider terms for debt issue
CreditAccess Grameen to consider terms of NCD issue
CreditAccess Grameen allots 18,341 equity shares under ESOP
CreditAccess Grameen plans NCD issuance up to Rs 195 cr
CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit rises 166.54% in the March 2021 quarter
-
CreditAccess Grameen rose 1.76% to Rs 619.20 after the micro financier reported 82.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.3 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 30.8 crore in Q4 FY20.
Total income during the quarter increased 50.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 726.20 crore. Net Interest Income (NII) jumped 58.7% to Rs 463.7 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 292.2 crore in Q4 FY20.
Pre-Provision Operating Profit was at Rs 329.10 crore in the fourth quarter, up 83.3% from Rs 179.5 crore in the same period last year.
Impairment of financial instruments jumped 146.4% to Rs 138.2 crore while additional COVID-19 provisions for next financial year rose by 35.4% to Rs 112.2 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 78.6 crore, up by 93.9% from Rs 40.5 crore in Q4 FY20.
The company reported 60.8% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 131.40 crore on 44.6% rise in total income to Rs 2466.07 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2021.
CreditAccess Grameen is a microfinance institution focused on providing micro-loans to women customers predominantly in rural areas across India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU