Crest Ventures consolidated net profit declines 70.48% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.67% to Rs 13.92 crore

Net profit of Crest Ventures declined 70.48% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.67% to Rs 13.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.9214.45 -4 OPM %42.6038.06 -PBDT3.464.12 -16 PBT2.693.54 -24 NP2.769.35 -70

First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 14:11 IST

