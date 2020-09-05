Crest Ventures consolidated net profit declines 70.48% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.67% to Rs 13.92 croreNet profit of Crest Ventures declined 70.48% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.67% to Rs 13.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.9214.45 -4 OPM %42.6038.06 -PBDT3.464.12 -16 PBT2.693.54 -24 NP2.769.35 -70
