CRISIL assigns A1+ rating on Phillips Carbon's debt programme

CRISIL Ratings has assigned a CRISIL A1+ rating on Rs 550 crore commercial paper issue of Phillips Carbon Black.
On a consolidated basis, Phillips Carbon Black reported 75.2% jump in net profit to Rs 127.81 crore on 23.8% increase in net sales to Rs 866.73 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Phillips Carbon Black is India's largest carbon black manufacturer.
Shares of Phillips Carbon Black fell 0.77% to Rs 238.30 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 235.80 to Rs 242.70 in intraday trade.
