Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 93.12 points or 0.26% at 35828.52 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.79%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.7%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.68%),Titan Company Ltd (up 0.43%),Orient Electric Ltd (up 0.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.03%), and Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 0.02%).

On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (down 1.49%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.68%), and Voltas Ltd (down 0.44%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 296.76 or 0.56% at 52272.18.

The Nifty 50 index was down 83.15 points or 0.53% at 15644.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 18.96 points or 0.07% at 25756.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.65 points or 0.02% at 7948.46.

On BSE,1386 shares were trading in green, 1181 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

