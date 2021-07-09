Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 144.84 points or 0.78% at 18725.69 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.95%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.11%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.63%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.61%),Vedanta Ltd (up 0.49%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.2%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.18%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.12%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 2.55%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.41%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 296.76 or 0.56% at 52272.18.

The Nifty 50 index was down 83.15 points or 0.53% at 15644.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 18.96 points or 0.07% at 25756.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.65 points or 0.02% at 7948.46.

On BSE,1386 shares were trading in green, 1181 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

