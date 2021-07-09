Healthcare stocks rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 91.95 points or 0.36% at 25819.75 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Vimta Labs Ltd (up 9.14%), Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (up 3.41%),Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (up 2.89%),Gland Pharma Ltd (up 2.75%),Indoco Remedies Ltd (up 2.63%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (up 2.61%), Poly Medicure Ltd (up 2.46%), Novartis India Ltd (up 2.46%), Panacea Biotec Ltd (up 1.62%), and Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 1.15%).

On the other hand, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.21%), IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.01%), and FDC Ltd (down 1%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 296.76 or 0.56% at 52272.18.

The Nifty 50 index was down 83.15 points or 0.53% at 15644.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 18.96 points or 0.07% at 25756.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.65 points or 0.02% at 7948.46.

On BSE,1386 shares were trading in green, 1181 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

