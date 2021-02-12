CRISIL rises after Q4 PAT increases 15% YoY

CRISIL gained 2.38% to Rs 1945.45 after the rating agency's consolidated net profit increased 15.4% to Rs 110.04 crore on 28.6% jump in net sales to Rs 597.24 crore in Q4 December 2020 over Q4 December 2019.CRISIL stated that the appreciating rupee had an impact on the quarter. Consolidated profit before tax rose by 1.5% to Rs 134 crore in Q4 December 2020 as against Rs 132 crore in Q4 December 2019. Total tax expense declined 34.6% to Rs 24.04 crore in Q4 December 2020 over Q4 December 2019. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 11 February 2021.
In the research segment, the global research & analytics business saw client wins and continued to grow through Q4. The segment's year-on-year revenue growth was 40.9% in Q4 and 22.8% for 2020. Excluding Greenwich, revenue was lower by 1.0% in 04 and higher by 1.2% for 2020.
The advisory segment saw good traction during Q4. New mandates were won in the areas of regulatory reporting, credit risk and select city infrastructure projects. However, delays in clients' decision making and implementation affected business. Overall, the segment grew a healthy 16.9% during the quarter, although the full year revenue was lower by 5.9%.
Commenting on company's Q3 performance, Ashu Suyash, MD & CEO of CRISIL said, "Through a year like none other, CRISIL's businesses demonstrated resilience serving all its clientele with best in class insights, opinions and analytics. This coupled with our proactive pandemic response has enabled continued growth through 2020. The differentiated positioning and high quality of our offerings, global client delivery capabilities and strong client relationships will enable our businesses benefit from the expected economic recovery across the markets we operate. Our thrust on investments in technology, talent and new offerings over the years positions CRISIL well for the future."
For the year ended 31 December 2020, consolidated net profit rose 3.1% to Rs 354.7 crore compared with Rs 344 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Consolidated income from operations was up 14.4% to Rs 1,981.8 crore, compared with Rs 1,731.7 crore in the corresponding period of 2019.
CRISIL is a leading global analytics company. It provides ratings, data, research,analytics and solutions with a strong track record of growth, culture of innovation, and global footprint.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU