Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd Falls 1.38%

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd lost 1.38% today to trade at Rs 394.3. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.63% to quote at 31067.72. The index is up 10.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd decreased 1.2% and Titan Company Ltd lost 1.09% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 23.87 % over last one year compared to the 17.62% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 4792 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 89945 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 408.65 on 11 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 177.9 on 23 Mar 2020.

