Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 63.49 points or 1.08% at 5960.8 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 10.05%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.62%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.32%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 1.22%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 1.03%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.78%), Castrol India Ltd (up 0.74%), Oil India Ltd (up 0.7%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.59%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 0.94%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.8%), and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 0.49%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 34.78 or 0.07% at 49234.54.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.8 points or 0.09% at 14497.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 85.86 points or 0.45% at 18962.3.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.53 points or 0.58% at 6360.54.

On BSE,1345 shares were trading in green, 933 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

