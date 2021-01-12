Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index rising 37.87 points or 1.03% at 3725.24 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Fineotex Chemical Ltd (up 8.14%), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 7.01%),Tata Steel Long Products Ltd (up 4.95%),Orient Paper & Industries Ltd (up 4.78%),West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (up 4.61%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Pennar Industries Ltd (up 4.59%), Sanghi Industries Ltd (up 3.84%), National Fertilizer Ltd (up 3.81%), Rain Industries Ltd (up 3.79%), and Tata Metaliks Ltd (up 3.58%).

On the other hand, Pokarna Ltd (down 4.99%), Anant Raj Ltd (down 3.74%), and Greenpanel Industries Ltd (down 3%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 34.78 or 0.07% at 49234.54.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.8 points or 0.09% at 14497.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 85.86 points or 0.45% at 18962.3.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.53 points or 0.58% at 6360.54.

On BSE,1345 shares were trading in green, 933 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

