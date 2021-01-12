Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd Spikes 2.85%

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd has added 19.57% over last one month compared to 2.93% fall in S&P BSE Energy index and 6.64% rise in the SENSEX

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd rose 2.85% today to trade at Rs 61.4. The S&P BSE Energy index is up 0.54% to quote at 5929.41. The index is down 2.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Goa Carbon Ltd increased 0.9% and Reliance Industries Ltd added 0.79% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 13.7 % over last one year compared to the 17.44% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd has added 19.57% over last one month compared to 2.93% fall in S&P BSE Energy index and 6.64% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 26074 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.13 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 72.4 on 17 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 29.5 on 30 Mar 2020.

