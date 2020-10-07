CSB Bank vaults as deposits, advances log decent growth in 2nd quarter

CSB Bank rose 1.19% to Rs 229.40 after the bank said that its total deposits increased 12.63% to Rs 17,468.73 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 15,509.82 crore in Q2 September 2019.
Of the total deposits, CASA was at Rs 5134.36 (up 17.44% YoY) while the term deposits were at the 12,334.37 crore (up 10.74% YoY) as on 30 September 2020.
The bank's gross advances rose 11.92% to Rs 12,761.91 crore in Q2 FY21 from Rs 11,402.83 crore in Q2 FY20. Advances against gold & gold jewellery during the September 2020 quarter jumped by 47.10% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,938.98 crore.
CSB Bank is an Indian private sector bank with its headquarters at Kerala, India.
The bank's net profit surged 174.10% to Rs 53.56 crore on a 28.84% jump in total income to Rs 496.88 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
Shares of the private lender added 18.86% in the past three months while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 8.60% during the same period.
On the technical front, the stock is currently trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA) placed at 215.36, 188.04 & 172.70, respectively.
The scrip's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 56.903. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU