Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 161.59 points or 2.56% at 6478.11 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Reliance Industries Ltd (up 3.24%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.8%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 1.64%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 0.37%),Goa Carbon Ltd (up 0.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Castrol India Ltd (up 0.22%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 0.16%), and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.07%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 4.42%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.52%), and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.47%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 246.35 or 0.62% at 39820.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.85 points or 0.35% at 11703.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 13.93 points or 0.09% at 15124.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.83 points or 0.1% at 5005.83.

On BSE,817 shares were trading in green, 928 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)