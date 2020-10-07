Volumes spurt at Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd counter

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd registered volume of 3.73 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 33.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11264 shares

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 October 2020.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd registered volume of 3.73 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 33.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11264 shares. The stock rose 3.54% to Rs.109.60. Volumes stood at 8717 shares in the last session.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd saw volume of 1.22 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20515 shares. The stock increased 11.63% to Rs.987.00. Volumes stood at 1.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Cipla Ltd registered volume of 12.62 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.50 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.31% to Rs.777.75. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd notched up volume of 10.3 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.34 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.10% to Rs.161.35. Volumes stood at 1.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd registered volume of 17018 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5705 shares. The stock rose 7.29% to Rs.2,139.75. Volumes stood at 13022 shares in the last session.

