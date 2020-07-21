CSL Finance standalone net profit declines 69.41% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.73% to Rs 14.86 crore

Net profit of CSL Finance declined 69.41% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.73% to Rs 14.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.55% to Rs 22.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.22% to Rs 60.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

14.8614.9760.8657.8442.0677.9670.6280.174.108.7632.4734.603.958.6131.7334.051.825.9522.4723.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)