CSL Finance standalone net profit declines 69.41% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Zenith Fibres standalone net profit declines 69.39% in the March 2020 quarter
Helpage Finlease standalone net profit declines 57.69% in the March 2020 quarter
Mangalam Organics standalone net profit declines 18.41% in the March 2020 quarter
KIOCL standalone net profit declines 41.02% in the March 2020 quarter
Mishra Dhatu Nigam standalone net profit declines 49.69% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 0.73% to Rs 14.86 croreNet profit of CSL Finance declined 69.41% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.73% to Rs 14.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.55% to Rs 22.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.22% to Rs 60.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales14.8614.97 -1 60.8657.84 5 OPM %42.0677.96 -70.6280.17 - PBDT4.108.76 -53 32.4734.60 -6 PBT3.958.61 -54 31.7334.05 -7 NP1.825.95 -69 22.4723.79 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU