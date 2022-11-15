Cupid standalone net profit rises 84.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.00% to Rs 45.25 crore

Net profit of Cupid rose 84.52% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.00% to Rs 45.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.45.2532.7928.6420.7412.906.7612.196.158.584.65

