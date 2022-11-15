Cupid standalone net profit rises 84.52% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 38.00% to Rs 45.25 croreNet profit of Cupid rose 84.52% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.00% to Rs 45.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales45.2532.79 38 OPM %28.6420.74 -PBDT12.906.76 91 PBT12.196.15 98 NP8.584.65 85
