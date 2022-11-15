JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gabriel India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Cupid standalone net profit rises 84.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 38.00% to Rs 45.25 crore

Net profit of Cupid rose 84.52% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.00% to Rs 45.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales45.2532.79 38 OPM %28.6420.74 -PBDT12.906.76 91 PBT12.196.15 98 NP8.584.65 85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 12:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU