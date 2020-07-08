Finance Minister Asks Central Public Sector Enterprises To Spend half of annual capital expenditure target by Q2 Of FY21

Finance Minister reviewed capital expenditure of 23 Central Public Sector Enterprises and stated that they should spend half of annual capital expenditure target by Q2 of fiscal 2020-21.

Their performance can greatly help economy recover from COVID-19 impact. They should ensure that the capital outlay provided for the year 2020-21 is spent properly and within time Plan for and ensure 50% of capital expenditure is spent by the end of Q2 2020-21.

