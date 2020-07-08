Finance Minister Asks Central Public Sector Enterprises To Spend half of annual capital expenditure target by Q2 Of FY21

-
Finance Minister reviewed capital expenditure of 23 Central Public Sector Enterprises and stated that they should spend half of annual capital expenditure target by Q2 of fiscal 2020-21.
Their performance can greatly help economy recover from COVID-19 impact. They should ensure that the capital outlay provided for the year 2020-21 is spent properly and within time Plan for and ensure 50% of capital expenditure is spent by the end of Q2 2020-21.
