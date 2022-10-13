JUST IN
Abhijit Trading Company standalone net profit rises 116.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 75.00% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Abhijit Trading Company rose 116.67% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 75.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.140.08 75 OPM %92.8675.00 -PBDT0.130.06 117 PBT0.130.06 117 NP0.130.06 117

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 16:34 IST

