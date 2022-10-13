Infosys consolidated net profit rises 11.07% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.43% to Rs 36538.00 croreNet profit of Infosys rose 11.07% to Rs 6021.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5421.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.43% to Rs 36538.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29602.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales36538.0029602.00 23 OPM %24.3626.45 -PBDT9420.008307.00 13 PBT8391.007448.00 13 NP6021.005421.00 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU