Infosys consolidated net profit rises 11.07% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.43% to Rs 36538.00 crore

Net profit of Infosys rose 11.07% to Rs 6021.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5421.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.43% to Rs 36538.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29602.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.36538.0029602.0024.3626.459420.008307.008391.007448.006021.005421.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)