D B Corp Ltd jumps 13.31%

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 110.7, up 13.31% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.61% in last one year as compared to a 56.51% gain in NIFTY and a 40.2% gain in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 110.7, up 13.31% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 15724.1. The Sensex is at 52248.06, down 0.15%. D B Corp Ltd has added around 32.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 15.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1839.1, up 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.49 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

