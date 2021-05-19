D B Corp Ltd sees good buying

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 92.2, up 2.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 54.18% in last one year as compared to a 66.54% jump in NIFTY and a 48.53% jump in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 92.2, up 2.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 15099.1. The Sensex is at 50127.44, down 0.13%. D B Corp Ltd has gained around 15.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 11.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1622.65, up 1.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.16 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

