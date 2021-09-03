D B Corp Ltd up for five straight sessions

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 90.65, up 0.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.37% in last one year as compared to a 52.42% fall in NIFTY and a 0.21% fall in the Nifty Media.

D B Corp Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 90.65, up 0.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 17274.95. The Sensex is at 57985.95, up 0.23%. D B Corp Ltd has dropped around 2.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1615.9, up 1.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.96 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

