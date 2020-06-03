JUST IN
D B Corp receives revision in ratings for bank facilities

D B Corp has received revision in credit ratings from CARE as follows -

Fund based long term bank facilities (Rs 135 crore) - CARE AA+;Stable
Non fund based long term/ short term bank facilities (Rs 185 crore) - CARE AA+; Stable / CARE A1+

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 03 2020. 19:56 IST

